Bham libraries see increased interest in books by African American authors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You can now add the Birmingham Public Library to the list of places offering curbside pickup.
But it’s not all fantasy and fiction that's being requested.
A lot of readers are looking for history and diversity.
On Monday, Avondale, Five Points West, North Birmingham, and Springville Road all opened for curbside delivery.
You can call the library or go online to request your item, and they’ll let you know your items are ready for pickup.
When you get there, call the library, and someone will tell you when it’s safe to leave your car and pick up your items from a designated table.
And now, the Birmingham Public Library System is busy filling holds and requests for books written by African American authors, particularly for children, like picture and chapter books.
"It’s just imperative that people see life through someone else’s eyes, someone else’s thoughts, someone else’s experience," said BPL Deputy Director Janine Langston. "And I think children need to see themselves particularly in picture books. That’s very important that our young readers see themselves and can learn from others."
Langston said the libraries are also seeing a lot more interest in Birmingham’s history and parks.
They had close to 300 orders Monday morning.
Curbside will be available Monday though Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.