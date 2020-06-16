Baseball returns to the Hoover Met Complex

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - After months of no sports due to COVID-19, baseball is back at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.
The Perfect Game’s tournament and National Showcase is being held at the Hoover Met Complex over the next two weeks. It’s the first major event in Hoover since the beginning of March.
“Thousands of high school baseball players are trying to showcase their talents to college and pro scouts here so there’s a lot of talent,” said Adam Moseley, Hoover Head Baseball Coach.
But in order to play, everyone has to follow the COVID-19 recommendations at the park. Signs have been placed throughout reminding players and fans to wear masks, social distance, and to wash their hands.
“Before the games, they always give us masks and go over the safety rules to follow so it’s made it a lot easier, there’s not much confusion. There’s pretty simple guidelines to follow because I know everyone’s aware of how serious this situation is,” said Brock Guffey, CABA Assistant Coach.
Hundreds of teams across the nation are participating in the Perfect Game’s Elite 16U tournament this week along with its National Showcase, which will feature more than 500 of the nation’s top rising seniors.
The Perfect Game’s National Showcase will begin Wednesday.
