Bamboo on 2nd Avenue reopens with comprehensive safety process

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While Governor Ivey introduced phase two of reopening in May, some restaurants opted to stick to carryout service including Bamboo on Second Avenue.
On Monday, Bamboo opened its doors for the first time in months with some of the strictest safety measures in place that we’ve seen so far.
Doors were opened at 5 p.m., one of three options you can sign up for if you want to eat inside. It’s part of their commitment moving forward.
"That's our main concern, keeping everyone safe,” said co-owner Bernie Smith.
They've taken preparing to reopen very seriously.
"We’ve talked to a lot of doctors, we’ve talked to health professionals, gone to other restaurants and seen what they’ve done and what they’re doing and we are learning some things to do and not to do from them,” said Smith.
They've added outdoor patio tables that are sanitized between each party, spaced out tables and even installed these little machines, which kill germs.
"They send out ions that kill 99.4 percent of all bacteria in the restaurant,” said Smith.
Smith says they've been forced to adapt.
"Our curbside has taken a hit since more people are dining out,” said Smith.
But they also feel their increased safety measures will allow them to serve food safely.
"It's been four months almost, people seem to be excited about coming back in, we have a really loyal, incredibly loyal clientele and we are excited to have them back and see them in their regular spots,” Smith added.
You can call to make a reservation daily beginning at noon, and bring your mask.
