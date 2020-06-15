BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is getting a new set for on-air FIRST ALERT weather and news delivery.
The current set is several years old, and as much as we have loved it, it’s time for a change.
The upgrade will take several weeks to build, so you will notice some changes in our live look from the studio.
Here are some pictures of the interim set:
We are all excited to see the new studio and we can’t wait to share it with you.
WBRC FOX6 is happy to announce we are able to donate portions of our old set to area high schools so students can practice their reporting skills as they prepare to be future broadcasters.
