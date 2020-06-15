University of Alabama unveils plans to allow in-person classes

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Stuart Bell, President of the University of Alabama, says health will be at the forefront of everything they’re doing to allow in-person classes at the school in coming days.
Face coverings will be required when social distancing is not possible. Classroom use will be designed to limit numbers and the spread of the coronavirus.
“We may also have classes that if it’s a Monday Wednesday Friday class, some of the students will go on Mondays, some will go on Wednesdays. But all of them would have access to the material,” Bell told WBRC Monday.
Students and employees will be tested for re-entry. There will be periodic testing to detect trends and outbreaks.
“It’s an overarching plan of how we will address all the issues that will allow our faculty, our staff, our students to engage in this campus and then this fall semester people will have a great experience,” Bell continued.
Fall classes will begin August 19th. Those students who attend the second summer session which starts before the end of this month will be the first to experience these new changes.
