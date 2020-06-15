UAB and Jefferson County Health Officer to address COVID-19 in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB doctors will join Jefferson County Health officer Dr. Mark Wilson Monday to update the current state of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The news conference is scheduled for 4:02 p.m. with the following speakers:
- Jeanne Marrazzo, M.D., MPH: Division Director of UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases
- Mark Wilson, M.D.: Jefferson County Health Officer
- Sarah Nafziger, M.D.: professor of Emergency Medicine, co-director UAB Hospital Emergency Management committee
WBRC FOX6 will air the news conference live on TV, the WBRC News app and WBRC News Facebook.
