UAB and Jefferson County Health Officer to address COVID-19 in Alabama

(Source: Lexi Coon)
By WBRC Staff | June 15, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT - Updated June 15 at 1:40 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB doctors will join Jefferson County Health officer Dr. Mark Wilson Monday to update the current state of COVID-19 in Alabama.

The news conference is scheduled for 4:02 p.m. with the following speakers:

  • Jeanne Marrazzo, M.D., MPH: Division Director of UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases
  • Mark Wilson, M.D.: Jefferson County Health Officer 
  • Sarah Nafziger, M.D.: professor of Emergency Medicine, co-director UAB Hospital Emergency Management committee

WBRC FOX6 will air the news conference live on TV, the WBRC News app and WBRC News Facebook.

