Spike in COVID-19 cases delays reopening of Gadsden Public Library

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A spike in COVID-19 cases has resulted in a delay in the reopening of the Gadsden Public Library.
The library was originally supposed to reopen Monday with a reduced area open to the public, but last Friday an announcement went out that the reopening would be delayed for two weeks, until June 29th.
Library Director Craig Scott says he heard one of Gadsden’s two hospitals set a record for confirmed cases.
After that he says, a check of the state health department’s COVID-19 dashboard showed Etowah County gained eleven active COVID-19 cases, and that the state went from 90 to more than a thousand cases.
“We’re going in the wrong direction, so my first job here as the library director at the Gadsden Public Library is to keep our public and our staff well. So, that decision was an easy one for me to make,” Scott told WBRC.
When the library does reopen, the book-stacks and the children’s section will be sealed off from the public. Only the lobby and front desk will be open.
Those who want a book from the stacks can look it up online and request a library worker to bring it back from the book-stacks.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.