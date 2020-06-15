Several ICU units full at DCH in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As of Monday morning, DCH is seeing a lot of ICU beds fill up because of COVID-19.
This is happening a few days after the hospital checked its census and found several of their ICU units are full. Some units are also nearing max capacity.
The communications director for DCH reported that many of the ICU beds have COVID-19 positive patients, but other units have individuals who are negative or awaiting a result.
The census says most units are at 75% capacity as of Saturday morning. Overall, hospital officials stated they still have space in some units, but they’re urging people to social distance and wear a mask in public to help avoid a more critical situation.
DCH Health System continues to handle the number of coronavirus cases coming in while confirming they’ve seen an increase of young people getting tested for COVID-19 at testing tents.
You can see the hospital’s numbers as of Friday by clicking here. This website should be updated some time after 3 p.m.
