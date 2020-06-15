BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your child’s school system may ask or may have already asked you for your opinion on returning to school in the fall.
Hoover, Shelby County and Birmingham City schools have emailed Return to School surveys to parents asking questions about students’ school grade, eLearning and whether or not you feel comfortable sending your child back to a school campus in August.
The school systems will use the surveys as they each craft a response to a return to school for the 2020-2021 year.
Hoover parents have already responded to the survey. It found 20 percent of parents would like their child to continue distance learning or virtual learning from home.
This is the survey for Birmingham City Schools’ parents: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=brichAT4aEGGi6dv_s5GuZmRjQGG42lDoO5qbIkYZd9UNFJRMVpEQ085WUlYVlFXRkxFNlBXU1Y3WC4u&fbclid=IwAR2B4s01e2C5T563_37XCeB3oWArNeZfdf1DW3U9gObvtPyuuFlEF469SH4
This is the survey for Shelby County Schools’ parents: https://forms.gle/EwMMErX4NaPAedHi7
