President Trump to hold July rally for Tuberville in Mobile; Sessions responds
Tommy Tuberville and Jeff Sessions (Source: WSFA 12 News)
June 15, 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - President Donald Trump is getting further involved in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race between Tommy Tuberville and Jeff Sessions.

President Donald Trump watches the first half of an NCAA football game between Alabama and LSU with his wife Melania on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
President Donald Trump watches the first half of an NCAA football game between Alabama and LSU with his wife Melania on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The President is scheduled to travel to Mobile in July to host a campaign rally for former Auburn Head Coach Tommy Tuberville just days before the runoff election.

The rally is currently expected to be held in Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, the same stadium where Sessions joined Trump on stage in 2015.

For months this year, people close to the President, including Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, urged him not to get involved in the Senate race, reasoning that there was a good chance Sessions could return to the Senate and faithfully execute the President’s agenda. But those appeals did not break through with Trump.

Sessions issued a response via Twitter on Monday.

Read the full article from Kaitlan Collins at CNN.

