Northport man arrested for having obscene matter of someone under 17

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - A 19-year-old Northport man was arrested at a home and charged with Possession of Obscene Matter Depicting a Person Less than 17 Years of Age.
Investigators with Northport Police Dept., Tuscaloosa Police Dept., and 24th Judicial Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 11300 block of Belle Meade Way Tuesday, June 9.
Investigators say they found enough evidence to arrest Erik Christopher Reinwald. He is charged with two counts.
Reinwald was placed in Tuscaloosa County Jail on $20,000 bond.
Investigators with Northport and Tuscaloosa Police Departments are part of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.
