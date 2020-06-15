Northport business owner pleads with Gov. Ivey to mandate face coverings

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - A Northport business owner who recently lost her stepdad to the coronavirus is now asking for more action from state leaders.
“I’m pleading that you use your authority to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Alabama," said Christine Grace, owner of Everyday Rustics, who in a fax to Gov. Kay Ivey.
Her step-father fought a very long 15-day battle to COVID-19 in North Carolina before he sadly ultimately lost. She said her children had to stay with her in-laws in Jasper while she traveled to the funeral. That’s when the fear of knowing her kids can get COVID-19 really kicked in.
In her letter to Gov. Ivey she wrote, "Stop relying on the common sense of people and rely on your common sense for the people."
She even goes on to write an unmasked person is a terrorist to her small family.
“I would never ever wish this upon anyone else. It’s a cry for help. I’m not the only citizen that lives in terror. All it takes is a face covering. People are not taking this seriously because it’s recommended,” said Grace.
WBRC reached out to Gov. Ivey’s press secretary last week, but she wouldn’t confirm if her office got Christine’s letter. Grace said she has yet to receive a reply herself.
Masks and face coverings are currently required in 11 other states: Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New York, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. Kentucky requires them but also states you won’t be cited if caught without one in public.
