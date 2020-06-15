Noose ropes found in Kelly Ingram Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives are conducting an investigation after multiple noose ropes were found in Kelly Ingram Park.
North Precinct Officers reported multiple noose ropes hanging from trees at approximately 10:27 a.m.
Report says multiple art installations were set up for art display on June 14 and it was not for malicious purposes or to incite fear in the community.
It was for the observance of Juneteenth and to call attention to racial climate in the death of George Floyd.
According to detectives, the artist failed to remove the display once the art expo was finished.
This investigation is still ongoing and no arrest has been made at this time.
