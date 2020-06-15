NFL veteran and former Auburn star Karlos Dansby to open grocery store in 5 Points West

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A black-owned grocery store is set to give new life to the old Winn Dixie in the 5 Points West shopping center.
Dansby Foods is set to open here in the coming months. NFL veteran and former Auburn standout Karlos Dansby is the man behind the new venture. This will be the flagship store.
Residents tell us they can't wait for it to open. Monday, we caught up with Dansby's cousin Eric on who was showing the new location to his son.
"Not only will it help the neighborhood, it will help the community as a whole to get fresh food. Most of the time we have to travel. I think it’s definitely going to be a positive for the community,” Eric Dansby said.
We’re still waiting to hear back from Karlos about this new location, but he posted on social media that it’s set to open sometime in the 4th quarter of this year.
For the past few weeks, Dansby and other groups have been handing out food to those in need.
The next one is set for the Fourth of July weekend.
