FIRST ALERT: Isolated storms possible in east Alabama Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! We are starting the day with temperatures mostly in the 60s. Lower 60s can be found in parts of east Alabama while areas from Birmingham and points to the southwest are slightly warmer. We should start the day with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. We are watching an upper level low that continues to spin across the Carolinas. It will continue to produce showers and storms for mainly areas to our east for the next several days. I think most of us will remain dry as we head into the afternoon hours. Similar to yesterday, we can't rule out a 20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Best location to see an isolated shower will likely occur south of I-20 and into parts of east Alabama. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler thanks to northerly winds reinforcing some dry air into our area. Highs in the mid 80s with north winds at 10-15 mph. We could see gusts up to 20 mph.