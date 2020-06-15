FIRST ALERT: Isolated storms possible in east Alabama Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! We are starting the day with temperatures mostly in the 60s. Lower 60s can be found in parts of east Alabama while areas from Birmingham and points to the southwest are slightly warmer. We should start the day with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. We are watching an upper level low that continues to spin across the Carolinas. It will continue to produce showers and storms for mainly areas to our east for the next several days. I think most of us will remain dry as we head into the afternoon hours. Similar to yesterday, we can't rule out a 20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Best location to see an isolated shower will likely occur south of I-20 and into parts of east Alabama. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler thanks to northerly winds reinforcing some dry air into our area. Highs in the mid 80s with north winds at 10-15 mph. We could see gusts up to 20 mph.
FIRST ALERT FOR SLIGHTLY DRIER AIR: Northerly winds over the next couple of days will reinforce some dry air into Central Alabama making it feel fairly comfortable. Dew points are expected to remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s through Friday. Dry air will make for refreshing and cool mornings. We could see temperatures drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s heading into Tuesday morning. Morning low temperatures will slowly warm into the mid to upper 60s by the middle and end of the week.
SMALL RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEK: Models continue to show the upper level low spinning away across the Mid-Atlantic through Thursday. We will continue to introduce a 10-20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly for east Alabama through Friday. The GFS model is hinting at a disturbance moving through giving us scattered showers or storms on Thursday, but it is uncertain if we will see better coverage for storms. For now, I’ll maintain a 20% chance for a stray shower or storm through Friday.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Weekend will bring in the first day of summer on Saturday and Father’s Day on Sunday. It is looking hot and mostly dry across Central Alabama. Weather should be great for outdoor grilling, spending time at the lake or pool, or for doing a little yard work. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 90s with overnight lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We could see a few spots climb into the mid 90s Sunday afternoon. I’m keeping us dry for the weekend, but it is possible that could change as we get more weather information by the middle and end of this work week.
RAIN CHANCES INCREASING NEXT WEEK: It is a long way out, but we could see a better coverage of showers and storms as a disturbance approaches Alabama next Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances are around 30-40% during this time frame. For now, you will definitely need to water the garden and lawn during this time frame.
