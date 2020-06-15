Birmingham Police Department releases first accountability report

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On the Birmingham Police Department’s website, you’ll now find an accountability booklet that talks about a number of things including policies, community engagement, accolades and disciplinary actions against officers.
Between June 2018 and May 2020, the report says 16 officers have been terminated and 7 have resigned for things like excessive force, ethics violations, to making false reports and statements.
Almost 40 officers have received suspensions. Twenty-five have received additional training and 12 have been sent to counseling.
"I’ve made sure that we’ve retrained our internal affairs unit and that we’re conducting comprehensive investigations and updated our policy and procedures,” Chief Patrick Smith said.
BPD says many people have contacted them this month about the '8 Can’t Wait’ campaign identifying practices and policies that may potentially eliminate police-involved injuries and death. Smith says his department already has many of them in place.
"We do not teach, nor to we authorize a choke hold or strangulation technique on this department. We definitely teach our officers and require de-escalation and de-escalation training,” Smith said.
Smith says he’s also been working to help bridge the gap between the police and community.
"We’re listening. We hear the community and we want to be that department that is reflective of the community and the values that we hold so true,” Smith said.
You can also learn how to file a complaint in the accountability booklet which you can look at here
Chief Smith says the department still has work to do and he’s going to make sure that takes place in order to better serve the community.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.