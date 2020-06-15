Birmingham city council members to wear black ribbons in honor of Rayshard Brooks, others

“I believe we’ve been witnessing a major inflection point in our country as people have taken to the streets to demand justice,” President Parker said. “In Birmingham, we have a very clear understanding of the power that peaceful protest and demonstrations can have. As the elected leaders of this city, it’s incumbent upon us to enact legislation that not only protects our residents but also sets clear standards for our law enforcement officials tasked with keeping our city safe. We are currently working on ways in which we can do that and look forward to continuing our open dialogue with concerned citizens and law enforcement alike.”