Watch the Birmingham Barons replays at Switchyard on 14th Street

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There may not be a baseball game, but you can still head down to Switchyard at Regions Field on 14th Street to watch replays of the Birmingham Barons games.
Family and friends can come out to Switchyard four days a week. They sell food, alcohol, and soda in the Airstreams in Switchyard.
Free parking are provided for guests in the VIP lot located on the corner of 3rd Ave South and 14th Street.
Here are the weekly hours as followed:
Saturday - 11 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Sunday - 12 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Thursday & Friday - 4 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
