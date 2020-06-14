Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Our string of quiet calm days will continue through the end of the weekend with only a few scattered clouds and afternoon highs topping out in the 85-90 degree range. There is a very small possibility for an isolated rain shower in Northeast Alabama but these chances remain limited.
A ridge of high pressure will remain in place over most of the region for much of the coming week with north/northeasterly winds continuing to limit moisture and rain chances. Rain chances remain low through late week with afternoon temperatures remaining at or slightly below average for the middle of June and returning to a more nearly normal temperature pattern by next weekend.
The Tropics remain quiet as well with no Tropical Development expected for the next forty-eight hours
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.