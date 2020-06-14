Remlap woman killed in a two-vehicle crash

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash occurred on Friday June 12 at 3:48 p.m. that has claimed the life of a Remlap woman.
The victim is identified as 42-year-old Dawn Trucks.
The crash occurred six miles south of Oneonta.
Trucks was driving a 2008 Suzuki SUV when she collided with a 2018 Honda Odyssey in the intersection of Alabama Highway 75 and Pine Mountain Road.
Trucks, who was not wearing a seat-belt at the time, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver was not injured.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.