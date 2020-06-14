Remlap woman killed in a two-vehicle crash

Remlap woman killed in a two-vehicle crash
By WBRC Staff | June 14, 2020 at 6:41 AM CDT - Updated June 14 at 6:58 AM

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash occurred on Friday June 12 at 3:48 p.m. that has claimed the life of a Remlap woman.

The victim is identified as 42-year-old Dawn Trucks.

The crash occurred six miles south of Oneonta.

Trucks was driving a 2008 Suzuki SUV when she collided with a 2018 Honda Odyssey in the intersection of Alabama Highway 75 and Pine Mountain Road.

Trucks, who was not wearing a seat-belt at the time, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was not injured.

