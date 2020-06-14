Ramsay High School graduation 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The school year for the graduating class of 2020 was like no other.
Seniors missed out on so many moments. Spring semester is supposed to be a time to show off your new outfit at prom or perform in the school play, or run out on the baseball field for your last time.
Seniors didn’t get to do that this year, so faculty at Ramsay High School made sure they did walk across the stage and receive their diploma.
Principal Dr. Carolyn Russell-Walker says safety was still a top concern.
"Everybody is wearing masks; we are going to do our best for social distancing and no touching," said Russell-Walker
She also wants her students to know she is proud of their resilience and hard work.
"This is just as exciting for us as for them, because we know and have seen the labor they have given," said Russell-Walker.
Due to social distancing, Ramsay High School held 12 graduation ceremonies in one day.
