Montgomery County now has highest number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County now has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama with 2,791 cases, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The data confirms Montgomery County has added 147 new cases Sunday, the highest one-day total to date. The county added 798 cases and 20 deaths over the last seven days.
The state has 25,235 confirmed cases, with 768 confirmed deaths.
Previously, Mobile County had the highest number of cases. The county now has 2,697.
