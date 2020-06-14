Birmingham Police Department conducting homicide investigation that occurred Sunday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A victim was shot and killed on Sunday morning June 14 at approximately 12:15 a.m., he may have been riding a bicycle.
The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Lamar Harris.
An officer from the East Precinct responded to multiple shots fired in the 7600 block of 3rd Ave South.
Harris was discovered lying in the front yard of a residence unresponsive and suffered multiple gun shot wounds.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced Harris deceased upon arrival.
According to Detectives, they suggest that Harris was riding a bicycle when he was shot, but have not established a motive in this homicide.
There are no suspects in custody at this time.
