Alabama Medicaid increases 2% in 2019

“However, the slight increase in eligibles from 2018 to 2019 was due to an increase in eligible children and system improvements,” the statement said. “In an effort to ensure eligible citizens of Alabama are provided the best opportunities to apply for and maintain benefits, the Alabama Medicaid Agency implemented improvements to the Eligibility and Enrollment system. These improvements provide the ability for most citizens to apply for Medicaid benefits online from anywhere they have an Internet connection, and for the system to automatically check and renew existing eligible enrollments without intervention of the recipient.”