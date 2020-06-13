Hoover High creates opportunity to express love & support family after death of recent graduate

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover community will have the opportunity to share memories and encouraging thoughts with the family of recent graduate Michael McCollum, who passed away this week.
A walk from Trace Crossing Elementary School to the McCollum home is planned for June 14 at 8 p.m. Candles will be provided by organizers.
McCollum’s mother, Jennifer, is a Spanish teacher at Hoover High and his father, David, is a math teacher.
Officials with Hoover High School ask that you keep the McCollum family in your thoughts and prayers.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.