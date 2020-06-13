First Alert for more sunshine and warm temperatures Saturday

We could see just enough moisture sneak into east Alabama Tuesday through Thursday as the low spins counterclockwise. I’ve introduced a 10-20% chance for a stray shower or storm during this time period. If the upper level low trends farther south and west, we may have to introduce slightly higher rain chances for east Alabama. The forecast could easily change over the next couple of days. We will update you on air and online if anything develops with the forecast for early next week.