First Alert for more sunshine and warm temperatures Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Saturday morning! We are starting the day with a mostly clear sky with temperatures mostly in the 60s. It is slightly warmer this morning, but overall it still feels great outside.
We should see plenty of sunshine this morning with a few extra clouds moving through our area this afternoon. Temperatures will be near average with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It won’t be as breezy as yesterday with northeast winds at 5-10 mph.
Weather should be fantastic if you plan on going fishing, spending some time at the lake, or simply going out for a walk. Just make sure to use sunscreen if you plan on being outside today. UV index remains very high today. Humidity levels will remain comfortable as dew points stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Beach Forecast: If you plan on traveling to the Alabama Gulf Coast this weekend, the weather is looking fantastic! We should see plenty of sunshine this weekend with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the east around 5-10 mph.
There’s a small chance we could see an isolated shower or storm today, but it will not be a wash out by any means. The good news is that the rip current threat is forecast to be low this weekend. Just a reminder to continue social distancing if you plan on a little getaway.
First Alert for Isolated Showers Sunday: A disturbance to our north will try to move into north Alabama tomorrow afternoon. With so much dry air in place, it will likely be difficult for showers or storms to form. However, a few weather models are hinting at the potential. We will go with a partly cloudy sky tomorrow with a 20% chance for an isolated storm.
Highs in the mid to upper 80s. I think the best chance to see a lone shower or storm will likely be for areas along and north of I-20.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is watching an upper level low that could stall and spin across the Carolinas Monday through Wednesday. This area of low pressure will likely produce widespread showers for parts of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.
We could see just enough moisture sneak into east Alabama Tuesday through Thursday as the low spins counterclockwise. I’ve introduced a 10-20% chance for a stray shower or storm during this time period. If the upper level low trends farther south and west, we may have to introduce slightly higher rain chances for east Alabama. The forecast could easily change over the next couple of days. We will update you on air and online if anything develops with the forecast for early next week.
Slightly Cooler Temperatures Early Next Week: Temperatures are expected to trend a few degrees below average as we head into the first half of next week. Highs Monday through Wednesday could stay in the mid 80s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Morning lows will likely remain comfortable with temperatures in the lower 60s. We could see temperatures dip into the upper 50s by Tuesday morning for areas like Centre, Oneonta, Cullman, Haleyville, and Hamilton.
Heat Builds in Late Next Week: Models are hinting at hot conditions developing across the Southeast by the end of next week. Highs could climb into the lower 90s by next weekend. Father’s Day could end up very hot with highs in the low to mid 90s.
Models have been struggling with the forecast after five days, so changes could easily occur as we get to the middle and end of next week. We could see higher rain chances move in by June 22-23.
