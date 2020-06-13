Atlanta Braves provides meals to UAB Hospital workers on frontlines of COVID-19 fight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Atlanta Braves provided approximately 600 meals to essential staff at UAB Hospital and the UAB Callahan Eye Hospital Emergency Department Friday, June 12.
The Braves has partnered with Atlanta Braves concessionaire, Delaware North to launched the Braves Home Plate Project in response to food insecurity needs across Braves Country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The kitchens at Truist Park, led by Chef Pete Smithing prep the food and created meals for the community. The meals were distributed from the Braves’ Los Bravos food truck.
In addition, Global Center for Medical Innovation donated personal protective equipment (PPE) including face shields to UAB Hospital for the safety of healthcare workers.
