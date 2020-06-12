Will police recruiting suffer in today’s climate?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With growing tension between police and civilians in the wake of George Floyd’s death and others, some are wondering if this could hurt recruiting at police departments.
While some departments said they still have steady interest in people wanting to become officers, others said they foresee difficulties with recruiting.
As the country stands divided over the role police officers should have within communities, the Pleasant Grove Police Department is anticipating a shortage in new recruits.
“It’s not necessarily a career field that people may want to go into,” said Lt. Danny Reid of the Pleasant Grove Police Department.
“I think the majority of Americans understand that we’re still the good guys and we still come to help, but I think there could be some people who are influenced that we are the bad guy, and who wants to be the bad guy?” Reid asked.
Lt. Danny Reid said it may be too soon to tell what impact George Floyd’s death and others may have on recruitment, but he says if there’s a shortage in officers, less services will be available.
“If we don’t have enough people, we have to start cutting our less important calls for service and go to life safety calls. You know, we’ll be there if you need us, if your life is in danger, we’re never going to turn that down, but some of the other things we do, we may need to stop doing those,” Reid said.
There’s a growing number of dissenters who believe the solution to police brutality and tensions between officers and communities would be to simply defund police departments.
Lt. Reid said that won’t have the outcome some are looking for.
“If the whole goal is to change policing in America, if you take the money away, if you defund us, I don’t know how we’re going to affect that change,” Reid said.
Lt. Reid said one step in bringing healing between police officers and civilians is to have open dialogue so both sides can see the other’s perspective.
But with regard to recruiting, he wanted people to know that being a police officer is still an honorable job and this new generation is the fresh blood policing needs right now.
