Motorcycle riders, clubs invited to participate in “Ride For Justice” Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Reginald Marable is ready to hear the roar of many motorcycles filling the air when he and others participate in the Ride for Justice this weekend.
“In light of the current situation that’s taken on in the nation today...so many police shootings, so many shootings of civilians, [we decided] that we would do a ride for justice for everybody,” Marable explained.
He is the President of the Tuscaloosa Chapter of the National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club. They’re asking other motorcycle riders to meet them Sunday morning at 10am at Tuscaloosa’s Harley Davidson dealership. From there, they’ll travel to Montgomery, then to Selma and finally stop in Marion during an effort to heal the issues that have divided communities and the country over the past several weeks.
This will not be a protest ride. But Marable is hopeful in light of peaceful protests recently in Tuscaloosa, there will be more of appetite for conversation and reconciliation between groups that seemed to sometimes be at odds.
“Start spreading that unity of how we can get together as one community on the law enforcement side as well as cut out some of the killing that’s going on both sides," Marable continued.
The group will merge in Montgomery with their other six motorcycle clubs before riding to Selma and finally Marion.
