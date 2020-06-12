Morgan County officials continue to investigate Valhermoso Springs septuple homicide

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office held a press briefing updating the latest on the septuple homicide in Valhermoso Springs at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Neighbors called 911 around 11:35 p.m. on June 4 to report shots fired on Talucah Road. They said they heard the shooting over the course of an hour. When deputies arrived, they said the house was on fire. Emergency crews say they found seven adults dead inside the home after putting the fire out. Officials say they those victims - three women and four men - were shot. Some were shot multiple times. A dog was also killed.
Morgan County investigators say they do not believe this is a domestic violence situation, and believe this was a targeted attack.
Officials say they have several leads they are following up on around the clock. Close to 100 tips have been given to authorities and more are still coming in at this time.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.