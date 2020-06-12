Morgan County officials continue to investigate Valhermoso Springs septuple homicide

Neighbors called 911 around 11:35 p.m. on June 4 to report shots fired on Talucah Road. They said they heard the shooting over the course of an hour. When deputies arrived, they said the house was on fire. Emergency crews say they found seven adults dead inside the home after putting the fire out. Officials say they those victims - three women and four men - were shot. Some were shot multiple times. A dog was also killed.