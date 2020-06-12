More Tuscaloosa business get money from small business relief fund

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It was hard to see it, but the owner of Tuscaloosa’s Fatheadz Barbershop was smiling behind his mask on Friday.
“I will use this money to finish catching up to pay bills and helping other barbers out,” JaByron Graham said. His excitement comes after The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama continued handing out checks to Tuscaloosa business that applied for financial help because of COVID-19. In May, the Tuscaloosa city council approved giving an additional $1 million to the chamber’s small business relief fund.
“It really means keeping small businesses viable in our community and that means livelihoods. That means keeping people afloat during these difficult times,” said Jim Page, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.
This week, Fatheadz became one of 39 businesses in the city of Tuscaloosa to get money from that fund. Nearly 150 overall in West Alabama received financial help. Graham felt this will help keep him in business until things pick back up.
“It’s slow for most of my barbers. But we’re picking back up and keeping strong and keep pushing forward,” Graham concluded.
Round two of check deliveries starts next week.
