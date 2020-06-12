Mike Behind the Mic: A Conversation with Jason Caffey

On this episode, Mike sits down with former Alabama basketball star and Chicago Bulls player, Jason Caffey. Many of you watched the ESPN documentary series “The Last Dance” that chronicled Michael Jordan’s years with the Bulls. You did not see Jason Caffey prominently in the docu-series, but the former first-round pick was a contributor to two titles for the dynasty. Caffey also gained notoriety and some public shaming when it was revealed that he has 10 children with eight women. He got into some legal trouble on back child support, but has since resolved those issues. But there were other issues with his mental health that people were not aware of that Jason is now being transparent about, he says, to help others. He has also partnered with a noted sexual therapist to put out a book to help middle school boys navigate the difficult and confusing times of puberty and also heads several efforts of mentorship through camps and events. Mike and Jason spoke just a few weeks before the pandemic hit.