Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office begin testing inmates for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, has teamed up with Jefferson County Health Department and NaphCare to begin testing inmates for COVID-19.
The testing began Friday at both the Birmingham and Bessemer jails. The county says they have taken extraordinary measures to protect the jail environment from the spread of COVID-19 including screening all new incoming inmates before they enter the jail.
All deputies and unsworn personnel will also be tested.
Inmates have the option to decline testing as well as the option to receive a vaccination for Hepatitis A.
On June 1, 2020, Naphcare became the official health care provider for the Jefferson County jails. Naphcare is headquartered in Vestavia, Alabama and operates over 70 facilities
