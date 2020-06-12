JeffCo Health Officer “frustrated” by people’s behavior during pandemic

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Health Department has now seen the highest number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in the past week than in any other week since the pandemic began.
JeffCo Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said this surge in cases appears to have happened after more businesses started to reopen, and after Memorial Day weekend.
There are regulations in place to keep the virus from spreading, But Dr. Wilson says but some people just aren’t doing what they need to do to keep themselves safe.
Another frustrating element? People making this public health issue a political one.
He knows people want to get out and businesses need to reopen, but that doesn’t mean face coverings and social distancing stop.
Those are still crucial practices to help prevent the spread.
He said it’s all on us to to do the right thing to get these numbers down.
“Another thing I’ve found really frustrating recently is that the wearing of a face cover has unfortunately become a political statement or interpreted as a political statement," said Dr. Wilson. "You know, that you’re part of a certain party or camp if you are a person who wears face masks or you don’t. They shouldn’t be about that. This is about whether you care for other people or not. Your wearing a face mask means that you care for others and you don’t want to harm other people in your community.”
Dr. Wilson said we all need to act like we have the virus, and we might spread it to others if we don’t take precautions.
