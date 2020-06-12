Hundreds of unregistered thermometers seized at Birmingham customs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - U.S. Customs and Border Patrol stationed at the Birmingham port report the discovery of nearly 500 unregistered non-contact and infrared thermometers originating in Malaysia and China possibly worth more than $21,000.
According to CBP the thermometers were seized because although they had U.S. Food and Drug Administration markings, they were not registered with the FDA at the time they were shipped. All medical devices imported into the United States must meet the FDA’s regulatory requirements.
“CBP officers and agriculture specialists in the Port of Birmingham remain vigilant even during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David Pond, CBP Birmingham Port Director. “Keeping these types of unregulated medical devices out of the United States is a top priority for CBP.”
So far this calendar year, CBP has seized more than 107,000 illegitimate COVID-19 test kits, more than 11,000 doses of FDA-prohibited chloroquine, and more than 750,000 counterfeit masks.
