Health professionals respond to spike in COVID-19 cases

There was quite a bit of confusion several days ago about a statement made by Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove of the World Health Organization. Some took her statement to mean that people without symptoms of COVID-19 rarely spread the disease. That statement was taken out of context, and was later walked back and clarified. It is the clear consensus of experts that people infected with COVID-19 can spread the infection to others during a “pre-symptomatic” period of time. In other words, people infected with COVID-19 can spread it to others before they develop any symptoms of the disease themselves, especially 1 to 3 days before they develop symptoms. This is believed to be responsible for a significant amount of COVID-19 spread.