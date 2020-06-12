FIRST ALERT: Low humidity continues into the weekend

WEEKEND FORECAST: Saturday is shaping up to be another beautiful day! We will likely start the day with temperatures in the low to mid 60s with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will trend a few degrees warmer with highs in the upper 80s. We will likely dip back down into the mid 60s Sunday morning. We will be watching a weak cold front that will try to move through our state Sunday. The front could produce some extra cloud cover across our state. Most of our models show us dry, but one of our models are hinting at a small rain chance mainly north of I-20. For now, we will hold on to dry weather due to the lack of moisture associated with this system. If you plan on going fishing ( or spending some time at the lake) this weekend, it is looking great to be out on the water!