FIRST ALERT: Low humidity continues into the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We made it to the end of the work week with fantastic weather! Temperatures are starting in the upper 50s and lower 60s for most locations this morning. It is feeling great and refreshing thanks to dry air in place. We should see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with a few passing clouds. Temperatures are expected to be a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid-80s. It will remain breezy this afternoon with northerly winds at 10-20 mph. Make sure you that you apply sunscreen if you plan on being outside today. UV index is extreme at 11 indicating you could begin to burn within 15 minutes of sun exposure.
ALAN JACKSON SMALL TOWN DRIVE-IN FORECAST: If you plan on attending the concert in Cullman this evening, plan for fantastic weather. Temperatures will likely start in the lower 80s when gates open around 5:30 PM. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 70s with light northerly winds at 5-10 mph. The sky should remain mostly clear.
BEACH FORECAST: If you plan on traveling to the Alabama Gulf Coast this weekend, the weather is looking fantastic! We should see plenty of sunshine this weekend with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the east around 5-10 mph. The good news is that the rip current threat is forecast to be low this weekend. Just a reminder to continue social distancing if you plan on a little getaway.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Saturday is shaping up to be another beautiful day! We will likely start the day with temperatures in the low to mid 60s with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will trend a few degrees warmer with highs in the upper 80s. We will likely dip back down into the mid 60s Sunday morning. We will be watching a weak cold front that will try to move through our state Sunday. The front could produce some extra cloud cover across our state. Most of our models show us dry, but one of our models are hinting at a small rain chance mainly north of I-20. For now, we will hold on to dry weather due to the lack of moisture associated with this system. If you plan on going fishing ( or spending some time at the lake) this weekend, it is looking great to be out on the water!
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the reinforcement of dry air moving into Central Alabama Monday. Dew points are expected to drop into the 40s and 50s making it feel wonderful with low humidity in place. An upper level low will spin and stall across the Mid-Atlantic early next week producing widespread showers for parts of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. I think we will stay too far west to see any rain from this system as we head into next week. If the upper level low trends farther south and west, we may have to introduce small rain chances for east Alabama next Tuesday and Wednesday. For now, I’m keeping us dry with a partly cloudy sky. Monday will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 80s. We will likely see upper 80s return next Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning lows will also remain refreshing with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s Monday and Tuesday morning.
POTENTIAL HEAT WAVE LATE NEXT WEEK: Models are hinting at hot conditions developing across the Southeast by the end of next week. Highs could climb into the lower 90s next Thursday and Friday. By Father’s Day Weekend, we could see high temperatures climb into the mid 90s. Rain chances could increase too as humidity levels begin to climb.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe and wonderful weekend!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.