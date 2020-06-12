Faith in Action ‘Peacemakers’ asking city to redirect $1.5 million from police department to anti-gun violence campaign, social services

The Peacemaker Campaign calls on Birmingham elected officials to support the plan that they have been presented with, that has been adapted for Birmingham based on the national models of Cure Violence and Advance Peace. Policing will not lead to a dramatic reduction of crime in any community, only the intentional investment in the people of the community. Properly trained and supported street outreach workers can help stop the spilling of blood in our streets due gun violence. This is not about the government giving a handout to the community, but the meaningful return of tax dollars back to the community.