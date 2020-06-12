Etowah County SROs receive new vehicles

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County’s Sheriff’s Office now has a number of new vehicles in their fleet.
These, however, will be assigned to school resource officers, and you'll see them mostly this fall at many of the county's schools.
They’ll even have the names of the schools and in some cases their mascots included in the striping.
Sheriff Jonathon Horton says many of the vehicles that were previously used by SROs were the highest-mileaged vehicles in the fleet, with as many as 200,000 miles on them.
He says the 13 new Ford Explorers are an investment in Etowah County's school children.
“They’re our future. And especially the times we’re living in now, to me, every penny we can put in our schools, to be able to bridge the gap between the law enforcement officers in our community, especially in their adolescent years, is very, very imperative,” Horton said.
There will also be two Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks assigned to SRO supervisors for field trips and to haul things occasionally.
Horton was also able to get three more SROs employed in the department, so they wouldn’t be stationed at multiple schools so far away from each other.
