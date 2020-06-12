Etowah County Rural Transportation reopens to public Monday with extra precautions

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County’s Rural Transportation System reopens to the public Monday with new measures to make it safe from COVID-19.
The system has been running during Governor Ivey’s “stay at home” order, but only for necessary trips to doctor’s offices or for dialysis.
No more than three passengers will be allowed on buses and masks will be offered to passengers, but not required.
They’ve also installed Lexan shields between the driver and the boarding passengers, and once a day the driver is required to run a misting device through the bus.
“We are misting our buses every day. We have a mister that we have the individuals, the drivers, go into the bus. They are required to do this, go into the bus once a day and mist the bus with a sanitizing agent,” says Lora Weaver, director of Etowah County Rural Transportation.
Drivers are required to wear masks and gloves when helping passengers board.
Friday an inspector rode with the drivers to make sure they were following all the necessary precautions and Saturday will hold a training session with the drivers.
“This has been a stressful time, you know, for our drivers across the state, rural transit drivers,” says Lenzy Willaims, the inspector who rode with the drivers.
