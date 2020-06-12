EXCLUSIVE: District attorney urges new trial for man on Alabama’s death row

Perhaps most significantly, Carr wrote that he had spoken with the lead trial prosecutor at Johnson’s trial, who “expressed concerns about this case” and supported the request for a new trial. According to court filings, the lead prosecutor, Jeff Wallace, had earlier told lawyers on both sides of the case that he had “grave doubts” about Johnson’s guilt. Wallace also testified in Judge Pulliam’s court in 2014 that he did not think the case against Johnson was very strong because it was based only on Ellison’s word.