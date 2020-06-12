COVID-19 funding disparities in hospitals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New health data shows disparities between how federal money was distributed to hospitals as part of the CARES Act and Alabama appears to have gotten less aid.
“It didn’t surprise me because it was distributed on net patient revenue and that sounds like a fair way to do it until you realize all hospitals in all states aren’t situated the same," said Dr. Don Williamson, CEO of Alabama Hospital Association.
The study by Kaiser Family Foundation showed that more than half of the $72.4 billion in hospital relief went to providers who participate in Medicare and the formula used to distribute funding favors hospitals with more privately insured patients, which resulted in a difference of more than $20,000 that was allocated per bed at hospitals.
“When you combine our low Medicare reimbursement rates. The fact that we didn’t expand Medicaid, Alabama was disproportionately negatively affected and our hospitals got substantially less money for the same amount of work as hospitals in other states,” said Dr. Williamson.
Alabama hospital officials say the state got roughly $400 million in aid, but it doesn’t cover half of the combined loss revenue and expenses. With many hospitals in our state already running on tight margins, officials say the outlook for the future is concerning.
“I think it’s a little early to know what it’s going to look like, but I think we’re going to have to find ourselves in a situation where we’re trying to reconstruct our healthcare infrastructure after the pandemic is over," said Dr. Williamson.
Dr. Williamson says we could see closures or consolidations for hospitals. He also says that he’s been advocating for reviewing how the funds are calculated, and it’s an issue he’s raised at the state and federal level.
