As COVID-19 cases surge, is AL prepared for possible spike in hospitalizations?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday was yet another record-breaking day here in Alabama as COVID-19 cases spike to 850.
Those numbers are certainly not what our local and state health officials want to see, especially coupled with higher hospitalization numbers.
Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said he understands we can’t keep everything closed forever.
So what we’re depending on now is people wearing facemasks, keeping their distance and washing their hands so these numbers can come back down.
Dr. Wilson said something he’s looking at closely is the number of hospitalizations, which stood at 2,202 Friday.
Part of it, he said, depends on who is getting infected.
He’s concerned that with the current surge of cases, will we see a surge in hospitalizations in a week or two?
And can our county or our state handle that?
"That was the concern at the beginning, and the thing that we were mostly worried about," said Dr. Wilson. "So I think that’s really the bottom line. Certainly deaths are important, I mean we don’t want anybody to die. But what are the hospitals have the capacity to take care of people when they get sick it’s probably going to be what triggers anything that results in us having to reverse the opening of something.”
He said we are certainly not at that point right now, and he hopes we don’t get there.
One policy he could see being enforced, though, would be requiring face coverings inside retail settings and grocery stores.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.