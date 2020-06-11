Woodlawn Street Market prepares to go virtual this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of Birmingham’s leading entrepreneurial meetup markets is scheduled to go virtual this weekend.
The Woodlawn Street Market usually takes place in downtown Woodlawn, the second Saturday of every other month beginning in April. Vendors gather to showcase products, test strategies and perfect models in response to customer feedback.
This weekend on Saturday June 13, WSM will roll out its first virtual market, showcasing both new and longtime vendors at woodlawnstreetmarket.com.
WSM says creating a virtual market space has long been a goal for their team. When in-person events had to be postponed as a result of COVID-19, it presented the opportunity for WSM to figure out a new way to help business owners collaborate with the community.
“Obviously we wish we were meeting folks at the market this Saturday, and I hope that day comes soon – but for now they can meet us online!” said Woodlawn Street Market co-founder and organizer Rebekah Fox.
“This market is a starting place for many entrepreneurs,” said Fox. “So coordinating a virtual market took extra time and technical assistance to implement to ensure the online version is just as approachable for our vendors as our live market.”
“A virtual Woodlawn Street Market gives us a whole new way to engage with Birmingham’s entrepreneurial community,” said Taylor Clark Jacobson, REV’s Director of Business Recruitment and Growth. “A tangible platform like this combined with the market schedule gives us an easy framework to communicate and work with vendors in growth mode.”
Shoppers can browse local makers as well as a few brick-and-mortar Woodlawn businesses that line the physical market space beginning Saturday, June 13 at woodlawnstreetmarket.com. Follow Woodlawn Street Market on Facebook and Instagram for updates throughout and between market seasons. If you have questions contact Rebekah Fox at woodlawnstreetmarket@gmail.com.
