WELCOME HOME, Heroes! Members of the 117th Air Refueling Wing back in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A special welcome home for some Alabama heroes Thursday.
A few members of the 117th Air Refueling Wing returned home to Birmingham and their families were waiting in the airport to greet them.
The National Guard soldiers deployed in October for what was supposed to be six months in the Middle East, but the pandemic changed things extending the tour for two extra months.
Eager and happy families shared how much they've waited for this day.
Master Sgt. Bryan Russell’s son Hank said, “It's just been real sad waiting on him to come home and we've been talking on the phone like a million times."
Russell’s wife Robin said, "Monday is a very special day in our family because these guys turn 9 years old Monday so we look at it as a great birthday present for these guys."
Russell’s sons said they’re planning to have him play board games and hike with them.
