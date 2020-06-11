UAB part of new study to determine number of undetected COVID-19 cases

Dr. Robert Kimberly, the study’s principal investigator and director of the Center for Clinical and Translational Science at UAB, said this study will help to find out where we go from here."So that we can plan how do we open up schools, how do we open up businesses, how do we come back together again as a community? And then as vaccines are developed, how do we develop our dissemination strategy for vaccination," Dr. Kimberly said. The study is led by the NIH, UAB, and the University of Pittsburgh.