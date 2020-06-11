Tuscaloosa City Schools graduation ceremonies start with COVID-19 rules in place

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Graduation starts at 7 o’clock Thursday tonight for seniors at Tuscaloosa Central High School. Some of the planning to keep people safe from coronavirus has been months in the making.
Greensboro High School students left Thursday’s graduation practice at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater wearing masks. The masks are now mandatory for everyone on the property.
“I think it’s still important because some people may not have been tested and some people might have it or whatever, just to be on the safe side,” Traymon Webb said.
At least five graduation ceremonies will happen here over the next few days. Three of them involve Tuscaloosa City Schools. Several measures were put in place to protect from coronavirus during graduation.
“We know that everything that’s happening right now with COVID-19 has provided additional stress on families, in particular this year’s senior class that it just didn’t end the way they had envisioned when they started their senior year,” according to Tuscaloosa City Schools spokeswoman Lesley Bruinton explained.
There will be no traditional act of shaking hands and someone handing the graduate a diploma, in order to maintain social distancing and limit physical contact among people. Sections of seats at the Amphitheatre are now roped off. Each graduate was given seven tickets. The people in that group must come in together and sit together. We’ll ask a row to stand and they’ll begin to walk to the stage.
"They’ll cross the stage, receive their diploma off an easel at a table and then walk off stage and return to their seat,” Bruinton added.
Tuscaloosa City Schools as that anyone feeling sick please not attend graduation ceremonies out of an abundance of caution. It will be streaming all three graduation ceremonies on it’s Facebook page and Youtube channel for people unable to attend.
