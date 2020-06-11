Tuscaloosa City Schools counselor resigns after controversial social media posts

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa City Schools counselor says she is resigning after complaints against her Facebook posts concerning recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice.
The posts in question came from the personal Facebook page of Miranda Little she was the counselor at Rock Quarry Elementary.
The Tuscaloosa City Schools district confirmed Little resigned and they accepted.
Little says on her Facebook page she created a private Facebook group for friends to have a “safe place to vent and share feelings and ideologies” and says she made these posts that could be considered racially insensitive referring to the Black Lives Matter movement and recent protests in that private group.
Several social media users flagged the posts and brought them to the school board’s attention and Little says in her Facebook post she’s refusing to meet with the HR department and instead resigning from her job.
