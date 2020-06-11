Teachers are looking for a plan on returning to the classroom

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama School Superintendent Eric Mackey announced Thursday he is not ready to unveil his back to school plan for the fall just yet.
Alabama school districts and teachers are waiting on the plan. The top issue for most is to simply get the plan out there. The uncertainty is creating a lot of anxious teachers who don’t know what to expect.
There are some who feel it’s not time to go back to the classroom even in the fall.
“It is coming along very nicely. One of the questions we have gotten from local superintendents is to make it as concise as possible,” Mackey said.
The Alabama Education Association said teacher are telling them they want to see a plan to help ease their concerns. “Teachers want to be able to deliver effective quality lessons in a safe environment for their kids,” Tracee Binion with the AEA said.
The Alabama Teacher’s Federation is hearing from some teachers who may not even want to return to the classroom as soon as this fall. “They have been hesitant the whole time. They miss their kids, but they are also fearful for themselves and the kids,” Richard Franklin with the ATF said.
Alabama is looking at a tier system where the spread of COVID-19 may determine if a school opens or not, if it will allow some classroom instruction or still rely on long distance learning, and also requiring teachers to wear masks much of the day.
“I think teachers are looking for a blended model. I think they are going to limit the number of students who can go inside building, in a classroom,” Binion said.
Other students will take their classes online. Franklin says the state will have to help school districts that may have problems with e-learning. “I think it’s an opportunity for education with this situation to invest in virtual learning,” Franklin said.
Mackey may not meet a deadline set for next week for his plan. Teachers and educators are saying they want to see the plan as soon as possible.
