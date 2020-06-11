Student ID’s could be coming to Birmingham City Schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Changes could be coming for Birmingham City School students in the form of ID cards. As we found out, they could do more than show faces and names.
The system is already being used in a couple of schools with no complaints according to the Director of School Safety John Baker. He wants to roll it out in all city schools.
Every K-12 student will be issued a picture ID with a RFID chip embedded in it. The card will also be used as a school bus pass which will show the location and time students get on and off the bus. Students do not have to wear uniforms anymore so the ID’s will help staff know who’s going in the schools.
School board members say this new system which will cost over $300,000 will provide an extra layer of security for the district.
"This is exciting, especially to know that we are looking at making sure that safety is a primary concern going forward and being proactive about being able to expand the usage or utilization if we need to. It’s exciting for me,” Daagye Hendricks, President of the Birmingham BOE said.
The board will have to vote on the plan.
We’re told the cards could also be used as a lunch card, library card and tracking student attendance. With COVID-19 still top of mind, the cards could also be used to track students temperatures.
Officials are hoping to have the ID system up and running by the 2021 school year.
